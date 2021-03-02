Pilot Elementary elects student council officers

Pilot Mountain Elementary School Student Council fourth grade representatives are, from left, Sammi Moser, Ellie Anderson, and Averie Powell.

Pilot Mountain Elementary School Student Council fourth grade representatives are, from left, Ahmir Francis, McCray Boaz, Lexzi Chavev, and Kynlee Venable.

Pilot Mountain Elementary School Student Council officers are, from left: President Hunter Reid; Vice President Abram Richardson; Secretary Kyson Massie; Treasurer Lilla Key.

Pilot Mountain Elementary School recently held student council elections for the 2020-2021 school year. The candidates made and displayed posters throughout the school. Campaign speeches were live on a Google Meet so the student body could hear each candidate and then vote.

The following students were elected as the 2020-2021 Student Body Officers and Homeroom Representatives:

Officers: President Hunter Reid; Vice President Abram Richardson; Secretary Kyson Massie; Treasurer Lilla Key;

Fourth grade representatives: Sammi Moser, Ellie Anderson, and Averie Powell;

Fifth grade representative: Ahmir Francis, McCray Boaz, Lexzi Chavev, and Kynlee Venable.