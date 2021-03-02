Copeland 1st grader entertains with ukulele

March 2, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Copeland Elementary School first grader Parker Sands plays his ukulele for his class. When students were fully remote, Parker always ended their class Google Meets with a song. Since returning to face-to-face instruction, Parker wanted to share his music in person with his classmates. (Submitted photo)

Copeland Elementary School first grader Parker Sands plays his ukulele for his class. When students were fully remote, Parker always ended their class Google Meets with a song. Since returning to face-to-face instruction, Parker wanted to share his music in person with his classmates. (Submitted photo)