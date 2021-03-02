Auto dealer pre-license class set for March

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be holding a pre-license class required by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles in order for professionals to obtain a license to be an automobile dealer in North Carolina.

DMV: Auto Dealer Pre-License will be held on Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. This North Carolina Vehicle Sales Regulations class is offered for independent automotive dealers. Completion of this 12-hour course meets the requirement of the North Carolina Independent Auto Dealers Association for the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles for license renewal. The cost is $126.

Advance registration and payment are required. For more information, or to register, call 336-386-3580. The last day to register is March 11.

Surry Community College will be offering an Auto Dealer Pre-License class at the Yadkin Center. The class meets the requirement of the North Carolina Independent Auto Dealers Association for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.