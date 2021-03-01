Gentry sixth graders learn about India

March 1, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Bryson Melton created the India Gate using Legos.

Submitted photo

<p>Cody Byerly used watercolors to create an Indian elephant after he researched the native animal.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Cody Byerly used watercolors to create an Indian elephant after he researched the native animal.

Submitted photo

<p>Daniela Gomez built the Taj Mahal out of Legos blocks.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Daniela Gomez built the Taj Mahal out of Legos blocks.

Submitted photo

<p>Dodger Hodges used the computer application Minecraft to virtually build a replica of the India Gate.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Dodger Hodges used the computer application Minecraft to virtually build a replica of the India Gate.

Submitted photo

<p>Eduardo Medrano-Alvarado displays his poster illustrating what he’s learned about India’s geography.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Eduardo Medrano-Alvarado displays his poster illustrating what he’s learned about India’s geography.

Submitted photo

<p>Natalie Puckett used her new knowledge of henna tattoos to design her own hand tattoo.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Natalie Puckett used her new knowledge of henna tattoos to design her own hand tattoo.

Submitted photo

Sixth grade social studies teachers Kathy Mabe and Tamara Osburn recently introduced their students to the culture of India.

The unit of study allowed students to become familiar with India’s monuments, architectural structures, and the significance of important historical events. Students were amazed to learn about the Taj Mahal, the use of Henna tattoos, the importance of elephants to the Indian culture, the geography of India, the Sun Temple of Konark, the Ellora Caves, and the India Gate.

Students readily embraced the opportunity to demonstrate what they had learned about India through enrichment projects of their choice. Mabe and Osburn encouraged their students to research their individual topics in greater depth before choosing the medium through which they would share this new-found knowledge. Remote learners were also given the opportunity to create projects at home. There are plans for remote students to share their projects with face-to-face students virtually.

Both Mabe and Osburn say they are pleased with how well the students researched, learned, and shared information about their chosen topic. Mabe says “The students have really enjoyed working on the projects and have shown more interest in learning about India because they were able to focus on what they like.”

There are plans to display all the student projects in the media center.