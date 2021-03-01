Copeland students hold ‘rock’ party for science

Joseph Willis is excited to begin this science activity.

Submitted photo

Leeland Inman is ready to closely observe his rock particles.

Submitted photo

Marleny Gomez poses for a photo while taking a break from working hard rubbing her rocks together to break off rock particles to observe later.

Submitted photo

Farmers Mulch and Rock recently donated some rocks to Copeland Elementary School. Third grade teachers at the school used the rocks to introduce their science unit about soil. Students enjoyed rubbing rocks and observing the rock particles.