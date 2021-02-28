McGeathy joins Northern Cardiology staff

Nathan D. McGeathy, FNP-C, has joined the clinical care team of Northern Cardiology, a division of Northern Regional Hospital that specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of patients with both acute and chronic heart conditions. McGeathy worked previously as a nurse practitioner for Novant Health Cardiology.

The 33-year-old cardiac specialist – who has years of experience assessing and responding to patients’ needs in such high-stress/high-tech clinical environments as emergency departments, critical-care, and cardiology units – is eager to bring his energy and expertise to Northern and its cardiology clinic. “

I’ve always had a passion for cardiology and a personal goal to be an advocate for patients,” said McGeathy. “I enjoy taking time with my patients to explain the complexities of their particular problem, and then offer appropriate medical interventions that can help them feel better and extend or save their lives.”

“We are pleased to welcome Nathan McGeathy to our growing team of cardiac care providers,” said Brian Beasley, vice president of clinical operations for Northern Regional Hospital. “His knowledge of cardiac issues and demonstrated skills and expertise in the care of patients with heart conditions will complement the existing medical expertise of Dr. Tamas Balogh and Dr. Jeffrey Clevenger at our hospital and the Northern Cardiology practice site.”

McGeathy’s motivation for pursuing a lifelong career in nursing was seeded while he was still a child, living with his parents and teenage sister. “My father was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer when I was 10 years old; and that was my blunt introduction to healthcare,” he recalls. “I remember being scared, in shock, and confused. It was a year-long battle – with my father in and out of the hospital and eventually in hospice care – but I also recall the friendliness and compassion of the doctors and nurses, who lifted us up every day. Their care and concern for my father and our family had a lifelong effect on me – and I thought, ‘I want to be that rock for someone else someday’ … and nursing became my path to achieve that goal.”

After earning an Associate Degree in Nursing in 2010 from Forsyth Technical Community College, McGeathy become a staff nurse in the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Emergency Department.

“The ED was a wonderful experience, and a great way to gain exposure to patients with a full range of clinical problems, including cardiac conditions,” he said. “That experience also taught me how to triage patients and cope effectively in a high-stress scenario so you’re not reacting like a deer-in-the-headlights.”

McGeathy’s then earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in nursing in 2013, followed by Master of Science Degree with Magna Cum Laude recognition from the Family Nurse Practitioner program of Georgetown University. During the bulk of those five years of advanced studies, his day-to-day nursing responsibilities at Wake Forest focused on taking care of critical-care and cardiac patients.

“I developed my passion for cardiology during my nurse practitioner training – when I had the opportunity to work in a really rural area of North Carolina, where many of my patients had received little to no medical care throughout their lives,” explained McGeathy.

As a nurse practitioner with the cardiology team, McGeathy said that he will “see patients in the hospital for acute problems such as chest pain, atrial fib, and heart failure; and also see patients at the outpatient clinic for routine follow-up, medication management, and diagnosis and treatment.”

During his non-nursing hours, McGeathy said he’s “an avid hunter and fisher, specifically trout and bass. My wife Kristina [who will graduate from nursing school in May] and I enjoy hiking, working out, traveling and visiting family.” Indoor activities, he says, may involve listening to Texas-style country music, watching action movies, listening to podcasts, and reading military books – with a current favorite being Unbroken – which, he says, is “a World War II book about survival and resilience.”

To schedule an appointment with McGeathy, call Northern Cardiology at 336-786-6146; visit the office at 708 S. South Street, Suite 200 Mount Airy; or go online at choosenorthern.org.