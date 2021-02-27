SCC to offer computer, tech classes

DOBSON — Several computer and technology classes will be offered through Surry Community College with March start dates.
Advanced C# Programming will be offered online March 9 through May 13. This course is a continuation of CSC 153 using the C# programming language with object-oriented programming principles. Emphasis is placed on event-driven programming methods, including creating and manipulating objects, classes, and using object-oriented tools such as the class debugger. Upon completion, students should be able to design, code, test, debug, and implement objects using the appropriate environment. The cost is $183.
C++ Programming will be offered online March 9 through May 13. This course introduces computer programming using the C++ programming language with object-oriented programming principles. Emphasis is placed on event-driven programming methods including creating and manipulating objects and classes, as well using object-oriented tools such as the class debugger. Upon completion, students should be able to design, code, test, and debug at a beginning level. The cost is $183. Textbook required at additional cost.
Digital Animation I will be offered online March 9 through May 13. The first class will be held in person on Tuesday, March 9, from 11 to 11:50 a.m. in Room 132, The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. This course introduces concepts for planning and developing animation sequences. Emphasis will be placed on review of digital animation concepts and exploration of various animation software packages. Upon completion, students should be able to produce simple animations. The cost is $183.
Microsoft Excel 2016 will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 2 through March 25, at the Elkin Center, 1461 North Bridge St., Elkin. Microsoft Excel is a spreadsheet program that comes packaged with the Microsoft Office family of software products. This course will teach features of Excel 2016 and how to use them. The features taught in this class include how to create a spreadsheet; format a worksheet to include cells, rows, and columns; use formulas and functions; calculate data; create charts and diagrams; work with templates; and more. This course is designed to teach students skills necessary to be successful users of Excel 2016. The cost is $183.
Microsoft Office will be offered online March 16 through May 10. Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Access) is a leading platform to increase productivity at home and in the workplace. Although this class is offered online, you will have an instructor to provide instruction and assistance throughout your enrollment in this seven-week class. Thye cost is $127.
Java Programming will be offered online March 9 through May 13. This course introduces computer programming using the Java programming language with object-oriented programming principles. Emphasis is placed on event-driven programming methods including creating and manipulating objects and classes, as well as using object-oriented tools such as the class debugger. Upon completion, students should be able to design, code, test, debug Java language programs. The cost is $183. A textbook is required at an additional cost.
MS Project & Project Management Capstone will be offered online March 3 through May 2. Have you ever wanted to create project schedules to manage large and small projects? The MS Project class will teach learners how to create projects using Microsoft Project, a leading project management software. Once the project schedule is created, students will gain skills to manage projects through resource analysis, timelines, and measure progress and earned value. They will also through the Project Management Capstone class to prepare for the Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) exam offered by the Project Management Institute (PMI). Tuition is $183. Software and materials required at additional cost.
Advance registration and payment are required. Tuition assistance may be available. To see if you are eligible, visit surry.edu/funding.
For more information or to register, contact Dr. Kathryn Moland, PMP, at 336-386-3306 or molandk@surry.edu. Register online at surry.edu/comptech.