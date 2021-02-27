City police shifting from sedans to SUVs

Ford ending production of Taurus Interceptors

By Tom Joyce

Sport-utility vehicles have become the most-favored transportation choice among American consumers, a trend also apparent with law enforcement agencies that are switching to SUVs — including the Mount Airy Police Department.

“We’ve ordered three,” city Police Chief Dale Watson said Thursday of a trio of Dodge Durangos that are expected to hit local streets this summer.

This is occurring as part of plans to gradually replace the department’s present fleet dominated by Four Taurus Police Interceptor sedans with SUVs, a growing market segment that accounted for 47.4% of U.S. auto sales in 2019, for example.

The changeover does not represent any attempt to be more fashionable or trendy by embracing the present automotive fad, but basically is happening out of necessity, according to Watson.

Ford Motor Co. is discontinuing production of the Taurus Police Interceptors that the Mount Airy Police Department began integrating into its fleet in 2017. “For whatever the reason, Ford shifted away,” the chief said of a move that has some scratching their heads since the Taurus is said to be a popular model.

Watson praised the handling of the Taurus Interceptors and mentioned that they are “very reliable.”

A lack of reliability and related service issues were among reasons why city police decided to phase out the Dodge Charger sedans they had been using since 2010, paving the way for the last major fleet change nearly four years ago.

A similar dilemma also is facing Virginia State Police officials due to Ford’s decision to quit making the Taurus Interceptor. The Associated Press reported in the past week that the Virginia agency is shifting to an all-SUV fleet. It will be populated by Ford Interceptor SUVs, a vehicle described as a high-performance version of the company’s familiar Expedition.

While motivated by the same production development surrounding the Taurus, Mount Airy police decided to go a different route.

“We’re going to make the transition to the Durangos,” Chief Watson said of a model officially known as the Durango Pursuit vehicle, an all-wheel-drive SUV he said will fill the general-purpose needs of the department.

The new Durangos now on order cost around $35,000 each. Once the SUVS arrive at an area Dodge dealership, the vehicles will be taken to another vendor to be equipped for police use, Watson added. The Durangos are expected to be ready for action in July.

However, the Ford Interceptor sedans will still be used by city officers until they age out, with replacement of patrol vehicles here traditionally determined by high-mileage thresholds being reached. Replacement occurs on a staggered basis with only small numbers added at a time.

“We’ve had good use out of the sedans,” Watson said of the Taurus units.

After the three Durango Pursuit SUVs are delivered later this year, it is not known when another batch might be ordered.

“That’s all contingent on our next budget process,” the police chief said of decisions facing the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

While some citizens might assume the MAPD fleet is now dominated by sedans, it actually represents a mixture.

“We have a hybrid fleet already,” the chief mentioned.

“I’d say probably close to 20 vehicles,” Watson said of an array also including a limited number of SUV and truck models. “Most of them are sedans.”

Before the Dodge Chargers came onto the scene in 2010, the city police force ran Ford Crown Victorias from 1993 to 2009. General Motors products also have been part of the mix, with Mount Airy officers driving Chevrolet Caprice Classics before the Crown Vics emerged.

