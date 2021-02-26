Pilot’s Marketplace moving to Main Street

February 26, 2021 John Peters II
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

After a 16-month stay at 632 South Key Street, the Marketplace at Pilot Mountain is headed to Main Street.

Throughout this week the vendor mall is moving stock to its new location at 119 West Main Street. Vendors will spend the following week setting up merchandise displays with plans to first open doors to the public on Saturday, March 6.

According to business owner Marny Britt, the location will be featuring 25-30 vendors offering an assortment of gifts, collectibles, home décor, vintage, antiques, refinished and repurposed furniture, art and crafts as well as other handmade and homemade items.

“We’ll be taking most of our current vendors with us, and we’ll be replacing any that are lost,” she said. “We’ll end up with the same number of vendors we’ve had.”

While not offering quite as much space, Britt said, the new location will feature an open interior design that will allow for a more efficient use of the space available.

“I also like the parking that’s offered. And we’ll be within walking distance of several other shops and eating establishments. Main Street has added new stores and now it offers a good variety of shops and businesses,” she said.

The move is a return to Main Street for Britt, who had previously operated a downtown business without the vendor format, offering her own refinished and repurposed furniture.

According to Britt, the move was initially prompted after the South Key Street location was sold and she and the new ownership weren’t able to come to an agreement on a lease.

“But we’re keeping the same name, the same phone number and the same format. All along,” she continued, “and especially last year through COVID, this community has been so good to support us. We appreciate that and look forward to continue working with our community.”