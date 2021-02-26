Cedar Ridge names student ambassadors

February 26, 2021 John Peters II Community, News 0

Third grade student ambassadors are Colton Imburgia, Porter Lowe, Kash Easter, Brantley Benfield, Tyler Hawks, and Mason Marion. (Submitted photo)

<p>Fourth grade student ambassadors are Payton Odom, Max Ochoa, Lyla Lyons, Leeland Gertsch, Maddie Swift, Cooper Creed, and Andie Horton, along with Rosalie Minton, who is not pictured. (Submitted photo)</p>

Fourth grade student ambassadors are Payton Odom, Max Ochoa, Lyla Lyons, Leeland Gertsch, Maddie Swift, Cooper Creed, and Andie Horton, along with Rosalie Minton, who is not pictured. (Submitted photo)

<p>Fifth grade student ambassadors are Lucas Galyean, Gracie Senter, Madyn Easter, Lane Ramey, Naleigh Thompson, Nahla Hayden, Anthony Gallegos, and Koby Hill, who is not pictured. (Submitted photo)</p>

Fifth grade student ambassadors are Lucas Galyean, Gracie Senter, Madyn Easter, Lane Ramey, Naleigh Thompson, Nahla Hayden, Anthony Gallegos, and Koby Hill, who is not pictured. (Submitted photo)

Cedar Ridge Elementary School has chosen its student ambassadors for the 2020-2021 school year.

“These students are leaders within our school and represent their grade levels well,” school officials said in making the announcement. “Not only do they help keep our school looking its best, but they also help out as bus monitors, buddies to younger students, and so much more. Although they have been busy for months, they now all have matching shirts to show off.” Carolina Ink is sponsoring the student ambassadors and provided a T-shirt to all of them.