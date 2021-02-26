Officer’s murder recalled at shooting site

The spot just off U.S. 52-North is shrouded with pine needles, splotches of green grass seemingly mocking winter’s harshness, fallen limbs and the usual roadside litter — a commonplace scene, but one that’s hallowed ground to David Beal.
Beal carefully strolled Thursday along the U.S. 52 exit ramp to West Pine Street, as vehicles whizzed by containing drivers with curious looks, until finally reaching the place where one of Mount Airy’s darkest tragedies had unfolded 50 years before to the day.
Around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, 1971 — also a Thursday — city police Detective Monroe Boggs was gunned down on the exit ramp by the driver of a stolen car who then fled, leaving the dying officer behind.
One of the first to arrive on the scene afterward was Beal, then an agent with the local branch of the State Bureau of Investigation who earlier had served as police chief in Mount Airy. He was greeted by the ghastly sight of the officer sprawled on the pavement after being shot four times with a .32-caliber pistol.
“His body was still lying next to the open door of the police car,” Beal said Thursday while retracing his steps on that fateful evening and pointing to the exact location that was the object of the somber visit. The longtime local resident seems able to recall even the tiniest details as if the event had happened last week instead of a half-century ago.
Going the extra mile
Ironically, Detective Boggs was not scheduled to work on the night he was killed, but had been assigned to try to crack a difficult case in which car thieves were targeting local auto dealerships. The scheme involved taking test-drives during the day, having copies made of the keys, then returning at night to steal the vehicles.
Boggs had staked out one of the dealerships, Slate Motor Co., saw another theft take place and pulled over the suspect car near the intersection of U.S. 52 and N.C. 89 (West Pine Street), where he was fatally shot.
Beal surmises that Bobby McCreary, the man later convicted of killing the officer, knew he stood little chance of eluding capture if he stopped along the bypass. So he instead pulled onto the more-secluded exit ramp to better get the drop on Boggs, who had joined the Mount Airy Police Department in 1966.
The first person to discover what had happened was a man who used the detective’s police radio to notify headquarters about the injured officer.
Boggs, 37, is believed to have died at the place where he was shot on what Beal remembers as an extremely cold night, but was taken to the hospital as part of unsuccessful efforts to revive him. He left behind a wife and two children.
The slaying touched off an intense two-state manhunt. Beal said one thing that stands out in his mind today is how an entire district of State Bureau of Investigation agents were called out to work on the case, along with other law enforcement agencies in both North Carolina and Virginia.
Bloodhounds also were pressed into service to comb the countryside after McCreary’s movements were traced to the Cana area in Carroll County, Virginia.
“Saturday afternoon, we found the car,” Beal said of one breakthrough during the weekend after Boggs’ slaying.
Fingerprints recovered from the vehicle were analyzed by Joe Simmons, a longtime member and chief of the Mount Airy Police Department, who quickly linked those prints to McCreary.
“Joe was an expert — he was,” Beal said.
As the search for McCreary widened, a store owner in the Cana area reported seeing a man hiding something in an abandoned refrigerator off the side of a road which turned out to be the murder weapon.
McCreary was captured on a mountainside in Cana on Sunday afternoon during that weekend — about the same time the officer’s funeral was being held in Surry County.
The accused, then 27, was convicted of second-degree murder in September 1971, with state court records showing he was released in January 1991 after completing 20 years of a 30-year sentence.
“We just can’t forget”
David Beal later would serve as clerk of court for Surry before also becoming a member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, but in some ways the retiree’s thoughts remain fixated on the events of that fateful February 50 years ago.
With restrictions on public gatherings posed by the coronavirus precluding the holding of a formal program observing the anniversary of Monroe Boggs’ death, Beal was still compelled to acknowledge it in some way.
That led to Thursday’s visit to the precise spot where the detective was gunned down, with Beal accompanied by present Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson.
Afterward, they walked to an area along U.S. 52 near two bridges at the N.C. 89 overpass which were named in Boggs’ memory more than 10 years ago, about 100 yards from the shooting site.
Beal said that along with that gesture, this community otherwise should always remember a man who made the ultimate sacrifice as part of his dedicated efforts to keep it safe, no matter how much time passes.
“We just can’t forget — we just can’t do it,” he said.
Thursday marked 50th anniversary of Monroe Boggs’ slaying