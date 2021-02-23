Clues sought in church vandalism

Information is being sought from the public regarding an incident last week at Grace Moravian Church in Mount Airy which caused property damage put at $8,000 — one in a series of apparently unrelated crimes there.
“We need some help,” Jim Littleton said Tuesday of efforts to solve the latest one, discovered Thursday, which involved several individuals throwing rocks through windows at the historic church located on North Main Street.
Littleton has a dual interest in the case as a member of Grace Moravian since 1983, and the retired city postmaster also works with the local Crimestoppers organization. It offers rewards for tips solicited from the public which lead to arrests and convictions in unsolved crimes.
The incident at Grace Moravian is under investigation by the Mount Airy Police Department, and Littleton said Tuesday that the case also has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Windows were broken in multiple locations at the church constructed in 1925, including in its Sunday school building. An outside Plexiglas shield covering that protects a stained-glass image of Jesus on the porch of the sanctuary also was damaged, but the window itself remains intact.
Surveillance footage captured during the incident shows three or four people committing the crime, two of whom were wearing what Littleton describes as Elmer Fudd-type hunting hats. The perpetrators, who are white and appear to be in their 20s, arrived at the scene in a burgundy 1990s-era Toyota Camry.
“They brought their own rocks,” Littleton said of one element of the case which paints it as a premeditated crime.
“We thought they might have come from around the church,” he added regarding the stones used, “but they were brought.”
He is hoping that the public appeal for tips will bring those responsible to justice.
Anyone with relevant information about the case can contact Crimestoppers at 336-786-4000, and may do so anonymously since a system is in place to ensure callers’ identities are protected.
Littleton was unsure how much of a reward would be paid for a tip leading to a breakthrough, explaining that he does not know what the Crimestoppers budget contains at present.
Part of a series
Last week’s property damage would be disturbing enough on its own, but is made even more so by the fact Grace Moravian Church has been targeted in other ways during recent months.
“We’ve had several issues since last May,” Littleton said, referring to a crime occurring then in which the large stained-glass window bearing the image of Jesus was smashed. This occurred through repeated blows with a flat stone that authorities described as the type used in landscaping and building retaining walls.
That incident resulted in estimated damage of $10,000 and the arrest of a 28-year-old Mount Airy man, Jesus Jose Arellano, who is now in prison on multiple charges — so he could not have been involved in the latest incident.
“And we’ve had three other instances since then,” Littleton summarized.
On or about Christmas Day, Grace Moravian was victimized by the second.
“They shot our church with paintballs,” Littleton said of the unknown party involved. He added that 28 paintball stains of a fluorescent-green color were left behind.
On Jan. 23, another crime occurred which targeted a blessing box at the church offering food to those in need. Littleton reported that about 15 large metal cans of food including vegetables were smashed in a roadway and a walkway leading to the church.
“Someone really could have enjoyed getting that food,” Littleton said of the goal of aiding those who are hungry, a problem that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the economy.
The suspects in that incident were two bicycle-riding teens who have yet to be identified.
“And we haven’t had anything all these years except for last year,” Littleton said of the series of crimes.
Members of Grace Moravian are hard-pressed to understand why their church has been hit with such frequency. Littleton says this has included some self-examination aimed at pinpointing anything they might have done to alienate some segment of the community.
“And we haven’t come up with anything.”
On the other hand, the church by all accounts tries to do all it can to help, as evidenced by the blessing box. “We have community meals every two weeks,” Littleton said of another gesture by the Moravians.
“I would hope that there’s not a bounty on our heads.”
One saving grace is that different people appear to have committed the crimes independently of each other with no common thread linking them.
For example, the man who damaged the stained-glass display last May apparently was mad at the world, Littleton said, and the church just happened to be in his path on the night of the crime.
Along with wanting to have the other perpetrators answer for their acts, the church family is seeking their redemption.
“We have prayed for them — we don’t know what their issues are,” Littleton related, saying the hope is that they will find God and He can make a difference in their lives.
“And that’s where we are.”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.