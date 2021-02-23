Cedar Ridge students study heroes

February 23, 2021 John Peters II Community, News 0

Lane Ramey delivered a letter to Amanda Moser. (Submitted photo)

<p>Mighty Math Matilda — Kristina Swift — teaching her class. (Submitted photo)</p>

Mighty Math Matilda — Kristina Swift — teaching her class. (Submitted photo)

<p>Abby Millner dressed up as her personal hero. (Submitted photo)</p>

Abby Millner dressed up as her personal hero. (Submitted photo)

During the week of Valentine’s Day, students in Cedar Ridge Elementary School fifth grader spent time thinking about what it takes to be a hero and who they consider to be their own hero. They wrote letters to adults within the school building, to show them that they were a hero. They also wrote notes to the students in younger grades, to show them that could be someone’s hero too.

They ended the week by dressing up as their hero. What they learned is that anyone and everyone can be a hero to someone. They also received a couple of special visitors at the end of the week. Their teachers dressed up as heroes. There was Super Science Teacher (Cathy Wetter) and Mighty Math Matilda (Kristina Swift).