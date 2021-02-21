Hawks named manager at UScellular store

February 21, 2021 John Peters II Business, News 0

Hawks

UScellular has promoted Jennifer Hawks to store manager at the company’s retail location at 752 S Andy Griffith Parkway in Mount Airy. In this role, Hawks is responsible for leading her team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Hawks brings more than four years of wireless experience to her new role.

“At UScellular we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” Nathan Waddell, director of sales for UScellular in western North Carolina. “I am excited for Jennifer to lead our Mount Airy store, and I’m confident that her leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”

Hawks holds both a Bachelor of Science in business administration as well as a Master of Business Administration from University of Maine in Augusta, Maine. In addition, she has a Bachelor of Science in education from the University of Phoenix. Hawks most recently served as sales manager for the company’s Mount Airy location. She lives in Mount Airy with her husband and two children.