Wilmoth named VP at FB&T

Wilmoth

FB&T, an extension of The First Bank & Trust Company, last week announced that Travis Wilmoth has been appointed as vice president and market leader for the Mount Airy market. Joining him is Myra Edwards, who will serve as loan office manager and loan processor.

Wilmoth brings more than 19 years of banking experience with him, most recently from BB&T in Mount Airy, where he served as business banker and market leader. In his new role with FB&T, Wilmoth will serve small businesses and commercial entities in Mount Airy and northwest North Carolina’s surrounding counties.

Wilmoth graduated from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke before furthering his banking education at the BB&T Banking School at Wake Forest. Wilmoth resides in Mount Airy and serves with several organizations, including Rotary International, the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, Habitat for Humanity, Big Brothers Big Sisters, March of Dimes, and the Salvation Army and Relay for Life.

“We feel very fortunate to welcome Travis Wilmoth to the FB&T team as we enter the North Carolina market. Travis has earned a tremendous level of respect from his customers by delivering a high level of banking expertise and service,” stated Jim McAlister, senior vice president and regional manager.

Wilmoth may be reached at twilmoth@firstbank.com or by calling 336-782-0041.

Myra Edwards, a 2013 graduate of Gardner-Webb University, joins Wilmoth as manager and loan processor for FB&T. Edwards may be reached at medwards@firstbank.com.