Vaccine numbers rise, COVID cases drop

Even as nearly 10% of Surry County residents have been vaccinated, total cases — and deaths — continue climbing. The number of new cases reported daily, however, has dropped considerably over the past week.
As of Tuesday, the last day for which statistics were checked, 7,986 vaccine doses had been administered by the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, although it wasn’t immediately clear how many of those were first doses and how many were second doses.
“We are grateful for the number of allocated doses we receive each week; however, we have the potential to administer more if the allocation were increased,” said Maggie Simmons, assistant health director with the center.
At present, she said state guidelines call for vaccinations to go to the top two priority groups — which include frontline healthcare officials working with COVID patients, and those who are 65 years of age or older, as well as individuals with certain high-risk medical conditions.
“The transition into group 3 will begin on Feb. 24 for anyone working in childcare or PreK-12 schools, and the state plans to move to additional frontline workers on March 10,” she said.
Despite vaccine efforts reaching more county residents, the total number of cases, and deaths, have continued climbing, albeit at a slower rate in recent days.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Surry County has now recorded a total of 7,215 confirmed cases. On a per capita basis Surry County remains among one of the hardest-hit counties in the state, with more than 1 out of every 10 residents having contracted the virus. All totaled, 129 Surry County residents have died from COVID-19 and related complications.
The county has experienced 583 cases over the past 14 days, and just 215 over the previous seven days, for a seven-day average of about 30.
While that’s a far cry from when the county had more than 100 cases some days, Simmons said that’s still a lot of people getting sick.
“We are still experiencing critical community transmission,” she said last week, urging local residents to remain vigilant by wearing masks in public, maintaining social distance, and to frequently wash their hands.
While county numbers are trending in the right direction, an official with Northern Regional Hospital said there are still nearly as many COVID patients needing critical care.
As of Thursday, the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit and its step-down unit for patients not quite as critical as those in the ICU were full, with five COVID-19 patients in the ICU and six in the step-down unit, according to Ashly Lancaster, director of marketing at Northern.
She said the overall numbers were down — 26 COVID-19 patients being hospitalized on Wednesday, and then 19 on Thursday. However, she said Emergency Department traffic was still “pretty steady and we are still having to hold patients in this area while they wait for a bed to open up here or for a transfer to a tertiary treatment center.”
The health and nutrition center is continuing to administer vaccinations, by appointment. To schedule an appointment visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/22CBXKF
Testing
County officials are encouraging local residents to continue utilizing COVID-19 testing sites whenever they believe they may have been exposed to coronavirus, or if they are suffering from COVID-like symptoms.
In addition to some area pharmacies and medical facilities which offer testing, the Health and Nutrition Center is still carrying out tests in both Dobson and Mount Airy. Upcoming testing sites and dates include:
– Central United Methodist Church in Mount Airy: Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday Feb. 28, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., March 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; March 2 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; March 3 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; March 4 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
– Dobson First Baptist Church in Dobson: Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. each night; Monday, March 1 to Friday March 5, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
To register for a test, call 1-877-562-4850.