Police reports

February 20, 2021

• Property damage estimated at $8,000 was discovered Thursday morning at Grace Moravian Church on North Main Street resulting from an unknown suspect breaking windows by throwing rocks through them, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred at Grace Moravian targeting its stained-glass displays. In May, a large window bearing the image of Christ was smashed by repeated blows from a flat stone that authorities described as the type used in landscaping and retaining walls.

That incident resulted in damage put at $10,000 and the arrest of a 28-year-old Mount Airy man who is now in prison on multiple charges.

• Penny Nicole McDaniel, 31, of Meadows of Dan, Virginia, was jailed Tuesday on drug charges and an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop in the area of Worth Street and Kodiak Lane just off U.S. 52. McDaniel is accused of possession of methamphetamine, a felony; possession of a Schedule III controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; and possessing drug paraphernalia.

She also was found to be the subject of an outstanding warrant for arrest on a charge not specified in the arrest report, but court records show McDaniel is facing a felony violation of obtaining property by false pretense. She was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $9,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on the drug charges on March 5.

• An incident involving arson and damage to property occurred Tuesday morning at the closed Sagebrush restaurant site on Woodland Drive, where an exterior window glass was broken and a rocking chair set on fire. The damage totaled $350.

• Mariana Mendoza Hernandez, 32, of 131 Windsor Lane, was taken into custody last Monday after officers encountered the woman at her home in reference to a civil disturbance. An investigation revealed that she was the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court, filed on Jan. 20, and an arrest warrant on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police records show the latter had been issued earlier Monday with Josefina Munoz of Meadow Land Circle as the complainant. Hernandez was held in the county jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a March 12 appearance in Surry District Court.