Celebrating Kind Act Day

February 20, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Dobson Elementary School students celebrated Random Acts of Kindness Day on Feb. 17 by using the sidewalks outside of the school to write positive messages of kindness. “This day is all about showing appreciation for those around you, seeing others in need and taking action,” school officials said. Here, Jose Calhoun pauses from writing a message for a photo.

Caleb Holt poses for a picture with the message he wrote on the sidewalk.

