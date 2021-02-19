White plains names top teacher, assistant

February 19, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Caleb Thomas, Cross categorical teaching assistant, is photographed shortly after learning he was named the White Plains Elementary School Teaching Assistant of the Year. (Submitted photo)

<p>Kindergarten teacher Alex Lewis was named Teacher of the Year at White Plains Elementary School. (Submitted photo)</p>

White Plains Elementary School recently announced its annual Teacher of the Year and Teacher Assistant of the Year award recipients.

Kindergartn teacher Alex Lewis was selected as Teacher of the Year, while Caleb Thomas was named Teaching Assistant of the Year,