Stevens not pushing pot legalization

Virginia is legalizing marijuana and there’s also movement toward that on the federal level, but a leading member of the N.C. House of Representatives — Sarah Stevens of Mount Airy — believes this state should avoid “reefer madness.”
“Everybody’s got it — isn’t that how we got the lottery?” Stevens theorized earlier this week when discussing implications of a recent Elon University poll showing 54% of North Carolinians support the full legalization of weed, both recreationally and medicinally.
Poll results also revealed that almost two-thirds of the state’s adults don’t think using pot is morally wrong and support reducing penalties for its possession, while also believing legalization would boost the state’s economy.
However, Rep. Stevens — the only North Carolina legislator who resides in Surry County — says the recent push to do that both federally and in neighboring Virginia is clouding perennial concerns surrounding marijuana use.
As speaker pro tempore, or second-ranking member of the N.C. House of Representatives, the Mount Airy attorney is in a position to influence proposed legislation that it considers. Given the push for marijuana reform elsewhere, does Stevens expect similar action in Raleigh?
“I would say that I do not, unless we have to if the federal government takes some steps,” she said. For example, the national legalization of marijuana would supersede state laws and prompt them to set up distribution mechanisms.
“It makes you lazy”
In opposing full-blown legalization, Stevens cited several points she considers relevant.
For one, just as the state lottery hasn’t been a financial bonanza for education as some promised, numerous pitfalls are accompanying recreational weed, says the lawmaker now in her seventh term whose 90 House District includes Surry, Alleghany and Wilkes counties.
“It’s interesting that in the places where they have legalized marijuana, they’re dealing with huge problems,” Stevens observed, “things they don’t talk about.”
She mentioned ongoing treatment and other issues encountered in Colorado, the first state to approve recreational use in 2012 and allow pot to be openly sold at dispensaries. Since it is an addictive substance, many people there struggle with marijuana use disorder, as evidenced by compulsive consumption, which can impact every aspect of their lives.
“I understand it makes you lazy … complacent,” Stevens said of negative impacts on productivity and the economy in general.
The veteran legislator also took aim at another claim, that legalizing marijuana and taxing it eliminates the presence of the black market and related criminal aspects.
“Regulation makes everything more expensive,” she reasoned.
“So people buy it illegally or grow their own,” Stevens added. “I don’t think regulating and taxing it to death is the way to go.”
Wary of medicinal marijuana
The Elon University poll further queried respondents on their support for medical marijuana, which is favored by 73% of state residents. That includes a margin of 64-27, or nearly two-thirds, among Republicans.
Stevens also harbors some concern about that option embraced by various states in lieu of full legalization.
“The question is, how is it done right — and under what conditions do you get it?” she said of medical marijuana access.
Stevens fears possible abuses by people who might gain access to pot by simply claiming they are “stressed” or otherwise gaming the system.
She further indicated that legalizing medicinal marijuana could open the door to unscrupulous doctors who would certify its use by unqualified persons for a price, or certifications being gained online without in-person physical examinations.
The quantity of marijuana allowed for medicinal purposes also is a concern of Stevens, who referred to one proposal in the past which would have allowed users 300 marijuana cigarettes per month — an excessive amount in her view.
And the bill for that would be picked up by taxpayers for “patients” who are on Medicaid.
Supporters of medical marijuana argue that opioid overdoses have declined in states allowing that option, with people using marijuana as a pain-killing alternative to opioids.
“I don’t think that has validity,” Stevens said, based on marijuana still being viewed as a gateway drug in some quarters.
People can build up a tolerance for marijuana and then seek something else to increase their high, which might lead to opioids anyway, the local lawmaker suggests.
Decriminalization dilemma
Instead of full legalization, some are embracing another option — easing of marijuana laws, or decriminalization of that substance — including North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, the state’s top law enforcement official.
The poll found that 67% of North Carolinians support that idea.
Stevens favors this approach to a certain degree.
“We have been talking about making it something like a traffic ticket,” she said.
Persons caught with small amounts of marijuana would still face legal implications, but avoid an arrest and a criminal record.
However, Stevens believes decriminalization should not be used simply as a stepping stone toward full legalization. North Carolina already has passed measures to allow people to clear their criminal records, which she says is a tool now available in the justice system.
Regardless of what, if anything, North Carolina does with the marijuana issue, she wants it to be a well-thought-out process.
“I think we’re smart to take the safe approach.”
