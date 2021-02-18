Lucy Ellen Gwyn

February 18, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Lucy Ellen Gwyn, 86, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2021, at Northern Regional Hospital. Miss Gwyn was born Sept. 6, 1934, in Surry County, the older of two children born to the late Robert Fritz and Pearl Vaughn Gwyn. She was a lifelong member of Central United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and played in the bell choir. Lucy Ellen graduated from Mount Airy High School in 1952, and she earned degrees in social studies and music from Greensboro College. Following her college graduation, she worked with the American Red Cross; however, after a short time, she was hired as a third grade teacher to finish the year following the Flat Rock School fire. After a few years as a third grade teacher, Lucy Ellen switched to speech therapy and earned her master’s degree in speech therapy from East Carolina College. She taught for more than 30 years, during which time she was inducted into The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honorary society for women educators. Upon retirement from the teaching profession, Lucy Ellen entered the real estate profession. After working at Oxbow Realty and Ben Graves Realty, Lucy Ellen opened her own business, Lucy Ellen Gwyn Properties. She worked in the real estate profession for more than 30 years until being forced to retire due to health problems. She is survived by her brother, Vaughn M. Gwyn of Raleigh. A service of worship and celebration of Lucy Ellen’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation, 209 North Crutchfield Street, Dobson, NC 27017; or Central United Methodist Church, 1909 North Main Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.