State of emergency declared in city

February 18, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Council meeting moved to Monday

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Ice glistens on shrubs along Welch Road in Mount Airy Thursday.

This area’s latest bout with Old Man Winter — Winter Storm Viola to be exact — prompted the declaring of a state of emergency in Mount Airy for Thursday.

In addition, the weather threat led city officials to postpone a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners which had scheduled for Thursday evening.

The meeting has been moved to Monday at 6 p.m.

With the threat of freezing rain and ice looming, the state of emergency was declared Wednesday by Mayor Pro Tem Ron Niland, referring to the community being in “imminent danger” from what had been dubbed Winter Storm Viola.

“Citizens of Mount Airy within the storm path are expected to be exposed to a substantial risk for injury or death,” the declaration states.

One of the fears associated with the storm was loss of electrical service due to lines downed by wintry accumulations.

“I have determined that there is imminent threat of, or existing conditions have caused or will case, widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property, and public safety authorities will be unable to maintain public order or afford adequate protection for lives or property,” the declaration signed by Niland reads.

It applied to all areas within the jurisdiction of the city of Mount Airy.

The stated purpose of an emergency declaration is to impose certain restrictions or prohibitions during a crisis to maintain order; protect public health, safety and welfare; and secure property, with the one issued Wednesday listing only price gouging.

It took effect that day at 6 p.m. and was to remain in force until modified or rescinded.

The last state of emergency in Mount Airy was issued last year by then-Mayor David Rowe in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meeting change

Earlier Wednesday, the postponement of the Thursday night council meeting had been announced in light of the expected inclement weather.

As has been the case for city commissioners meetings since the pandemic, seating will be limited, but the session can be viewed virtually, with instructions for accessing it by that method available on the city of Mount Airy website.

Citizens who wish to comment on municipal government issues may attend in person — with the limited seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who aren’t able to be accommodated can wait outside the meeting room for their names to be called to enter and address city officials.

All attendees will be asked to sign in with an attendant at the door.

Face masks are required for those attending council meetings, which will be provided if needed.

Comments also can be emailed to citypublic@mountairy.org by 10 a.m. Monday or dropped off at the drive-through window of the Municipal Building at 300 S. Main St.

Those comments will be read aloud at the meeting by the attending city clerk.

