Rockford students using COVID safety shields

DOBSON — The Surry County Board of Education got updates this week on how its construction/renovation projects are going at three elementary schools.

In March 2019, the school board voted on an amended contract with J.G. Coram to do work at the three schools at a cost of about $23 million. The costs were in the neighborhood of $6 million each for Dobson and Franklin elementary schools and $7.5 million for Mountain Park, with additional monies for a contingency fund and fees for architectural, electrical and other design work.

The Surry County Board of Commissioners used a bond issuance to acquire $24 million, which covered these three projects, plus HVAC work for Mount Airy City Schools.

At this week’s school board meeting, held at Copeland Elementary School, Robert Draughn, director of plant operations, gave a presentation, with several photo examples.

Dobson

“At Dobson Elementary, you can see in this photo that they have installed the second piece of the ‘store front,’ which is an airlock. There is one on each side of the new addition,” Draughn began, showing a photo facing out toward the playground.

“They also have set up all of the HVAC equipment up in the mezzanine. They have connected the duct work, they have insulated the duct work, and also ran the line sets to each one.

“We’re very close to being able to condition the building in the coming days.”

He added, “They’ve also been working this week on running all the data cabling as well as fire alarm and intercom cabling.”

“They have begun the tile installation in the upper level gang bathrooms,” he said, where gang refers to the style of layout to the stalls and sinks.

“They have delivered the serving line equipment,” he said, showing a photo of the cafeteria area. “They’ve also set in place all the new cooking equipment that is under the (vent) hood. The freezer and cooler have been installed — they were hooking up the refrigeration units to that.”

Completed is the corridor connection between the gym and one of the new store fronts.

“And we actually started this week to be able to utilize that connector – one-half of it – that that the children can come out and go to the gym through this connector.”

Draughn showed a photo of one covered area where the students can walk down the left-hand side while a guardrail and safety barricade block their access to the right side.

“There is still quite a bit of work to do in that area, but right now most of it is taking place on the right-hand side, running HVAC duct work, getting all that going to condition that space.”

While he didn’t have a photo for his presentation, Draughn finished by saying the crews were finishing up putting the roofing panels in place this week when he was there taking pictures.

Franklin

“This is the upper-level access to the elevators,” Draughn said, showing a cutout where an upstairs elevator nook has been installed. “So you can see they’ve gotten the majority of the that area – the finish is done as well as … the elevator shaft is in place and the doors have been installed.”

The lower level of the elevator that goes into the dining area of the cafeteria should be done in another week, he added.

The serving area has been put back together, he said, after work in the cafeteria area caused a lot of equipment shifting.

“Mrs. Parks’ staff came in and cleaned a lot of this equipment up and got it ready to go,” he said, referring to Sherri Parks, district director of school nutrition.

“Also in the kitchen, under the hood all the equipment has been set in place. The next step will be to get all that equipment … wired up and operational.”

He said the contractor is waiting for the company that installed the vent hood to “come back and make some minor changes to the electrical service so all these pieces can be tied together.”

The dumpster area has been completed, including a fence enclosure with privacy slats as well as cement posts to prevent vehicles from backing into the dumpsters.

Mountain Park

“They have paved and striped the new student pickup/dropoff area,” he said, showing a photo. “And you can see they have installed the front canopy.”

This would offer children some protection from sun or rain as they stand on the sidewalk.

“The next step will be to brick the columns and run the electrical lighting.”

In the building built in the 1950s, he showed a photo of the long hallway with a new ceiling and lighting.

A classroom on the back side of the building also showed a new ceiling and lighting panels. Some cabinets have been installed on one wall.

“You can see where they have skim-coated the floor,” he said. “So the next step will be the installation of the VCT tile.”

In the media center classroom, he noted that the cabinets were a different color last month. He said the wrong type of cabinets had been installed, but those had been switched out now.

“The ceiling grid’s in place, heating and air vents are hooked up to the ceiling grid. They just need to get their overhead inspection, and they will be able to put the ceiling tile in place.”

The contractors have opened up the hallway leading down to the new outside corridor, he said. “They did have a temporary construction wall up. They have taken it down and opened that up. So the heat is now working in that area, the lighting and everything.” Then comes the flooring installation.

After his presentation, Draughn asked if anyone had any questions, but no one spoke.