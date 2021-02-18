Rockford students using COVID safety shields

Grethel Ponce DeLeon shows off some of her work sitting behind a nearly invisible safety shield. (Submitted photo)

<p>Nelly Gomez shows off some of her work while remaining behind a safety shield. (Submitted photo)</p>

Students in the English Learners program at Rockford Elementary School not only mask-up for safety during the COVID-10 pandemic, many are also sitting behind clear shields recently purchased with federal money.

”The students found an extra benefit to the shields besides safety,” school officials said. “The shields amplify their voices and help them to practice their speaking. The students have named the shields, Learning Space Ships,’” said Director of Federal Programs LuAnne Llewellyn shared.