Early College student artwork advances

February 18, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News 0

Elorah Gillispie

Surry Early College High School student Elorah Gillispie recently competed in the Regional NCASA Art Showcase Competition. Elorah entered a digital media piece of artwork titled “Changing History,” and will move on to take part in the state competition this spring.

Art Showcase is a competition that recognizes both the best individual artists and best art programs in North Carolina schools. Students are presented with a prompt and given about one month to create their submission. Media categories include painting, drawing, collage, photography, and other creative efforts. Electronic copies of submissions are sent to NCASA and forwarded to judges. Submissions from top teams and students from each category advance to the state finals and are evaluated by judges in a live exhibition.