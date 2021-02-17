February 17, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Luke Creed and Lucas Johnson design an egg carrier to safely transport eggs. (Submitted photo)

<p>Ann Mertson discussing agriculture with her students. (Submitted photo)</p>

All of the classes at Central Middle School look a little different this year but the newest addition is agriculture classes.

Agriculture classes started in January and the kids are learning a lot. This new addition to the curriculum is being taught by Anna Mertson, a teacher in Surry County Schools. She says the biggest thing is getting the kids to understand just how important agriculture is to the community and the world.