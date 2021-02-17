Surry Central HOSA holding blood drives

Teacher Teresa Haymore donated blood recently. (Submitted photo)

<p>Teacher Anya Tilley-Martin also gave blood. (Submitted photo)</p>

Surry Central High School’s HOSA has sponsored five blood drives since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.

This pandemic has hit our already unsteady blood supply hard.

Roughly 20% of the Red Cross’s supply comes from school-sponsored drives, officials at Surry Central said. With COVID restrictions in place, schools have had to either cancel or be creative in where and how they can still have their drives. Even with that, attendance has been down drastically.

Surry Central has turned to a local church, Salem Fork Baptist Church, to provide the facilities. Students have been able to help by getting donors, but local volunteers must work the drives. Surry Central’s students and staff have still been devoted to giving coming after school to give.

”If you are able, please find a local drive and give,” officials with the HOSA club said. “What a wonderful way to show your love and support for our community during this difficult time.”

Surry Central’s next drive is on April 7, from 1:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Salem Fork Baptist Church. Visit www.redcrossblood.org to sign-up.