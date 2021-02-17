Surry Central art team advances

February 17, 2021 Mount Airy News Arts, News 0

EcoTherapy by Lanie Fitzgerald.

<p>Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Joy Tilley.</p>

Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Joy Tilley.

<p>Inner Battles by Yadira Branch.</p>

Inner Battles by Yadira Branch.

<p>Fabric of Society by Delia Chavez.</p>

Fabric of Society by Delia Chavez.

<p>Mental Health Issues by Laken Creed.</p>

Mental Health Issues by Laken Creed.

<p>BLM Police Officer by Emma Cooke.</p>

BLM Police Officer by Emma Cooke.

<p>With Malice Toward None by Josh Marion.</p>

With Malice Toward None by Josh Marion.

The Surry Central High School art competition team placed second in the Western Region behind Myers Park High School of Charlotteduring a recently competition.

Individually, Joy Tilley’s Collage of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Adora Dudley’s Lino-cut Print for Equality both placed first in their respective divisions. Emma Cooke’s Computer-Generated BLM Police Officer tied for first with Surry Early College.

Laken Creed’s Painting for Mental Health Issues placed second in her division, and Delia Chavez Sculpture of The Fabric of Society placed fourth.

While not everyone placed in their category, each entry helps build the team score and the team will move on to the state finals. Students will prepare an artist statement that explains their choices and continue competing against 10 other high schools.

The team members are Joy Tilley, Adora Dudley, Emma Cooke, Laken Creed, Delia Chavez, Lanie Fitzgerald, Josh Marion, and Yadira Branch.