Weather prompts garbage change

February 17, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

Thursday’s wintry forecast has prompted a scheduling change affecting the city of Mount Airy’s garbage-collection operations.

Due to the possibility of freezing precipitation, the residential, recycling and commercial routes normally collected on Thursday will be serviced the next day instead. The Friday regular residential route is to be collected on schedule.

The change to an all-Friday setup was announced Wednesday morning by Russell Jarrell, city sanitation supervisor.