Local DJ lost to COVID had ‘passion’ for music

February 17, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The late Todd Jessup, aka TJ the DJ, prepares to play another oldie at Mount Airy radio station WSYD during his long career there.

Related Articles

By all accounts, TJ the DJ was a picture of health.

The longtime disc jockey for Mount Airy radio station WSYD, whose real name was Todd Jessup, endured a physical-fitness regimen that included cycling regularly on the Mount Airy greenway system and other workouts.

Station owner Kelly Epperson used such terms as “robust” and “strong” Monday to describe Jessup, who certainly didn’t seem to be a candidate for high-risk groups the coronavirus strikes, including the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Yet Jessup, 58, died on Feb. 3 after a month-long battle with pneumonia complicated by COVID-19, according to information from the WSYD family.

“He would have been one of the last people I would ever think of to come down with this,” Epperson said of a man well-known for hosting an oldies show each Saturday as part of WSYD’s “Granite City Gold” format.

For the most part, victims of COVID-19 suffer in the shadows anonymously. It’s different when they are someone people know who puts a face on the disease, when the patient lost is a person such as Todd Jessup.

“It just shows you that all of us are vulnerable — it doesn’t matter what health you have currently,” added Epperson, who said Jessup’s situation offers a lesson about how the virus respects no barriers.

“This is a deadly disease,” he said. “It’s so shocking how this could happen — you just don’t think of this happening to someone like Todd.”

A special talent

Those left behind at WSYD consider Todd Jessup a one-of-a-kind radio personality who touched many during his 40-year-plus career.

“I definitely consider him a pioneer here locally, I really do,” said Epperson, who also owns the other radio station in town launched by his father Ralph in the late 1940s, WPAQ, which has specialized in traditional mountain music since.

“He had an encyclopedic knowledge and an utter love of music,” Epperson said of Jessup, which was echoed by statements released in recent days by the local Granite City Broadcasting group lamenting his loss.

“Todd epitomized the life of being a radio DJ,” one statement says of the role Jessup genuinely loved. “He worked tirelessly to make his oldies classic hits program on Saturdays interesting, informative and entertaining.”

This included not only playing the songs, but blending in stories behind the hits as an added treat for listeners.

“Todd always came in prepared with lots of music history for his fans,” the information from Granite City Broadcasting continues. This included a popular “Flashback 13” segment featuring the top-13 hits from a particular week in the past, sometimes honoring a major event or graduating class.

Nostalgia was a big part of that appeal, especially among those representing a certain age group tapped into by Jessup.

“He re-introduced us to many of the bands that we loved along the way in life,” observed Epperson, who graduated with Jessup in Mount Airy High School’s Class of 1980.

“He took his listeners on a complete musical journey, diving deep into music history,” he said. “His passion showed through on every program he hosted.”

A huge Monkees fan, Jessup would start each Saturday’s broadcast by playing “Daydream Believer,” one of the 1960s-era group’s hits.

It wasn’t just the knowledge aspect, with Jessup also building a bond with listeners through his style.

“He had a special connection with the audience,” Epperson said. “They were like family, and these were people who never laid eyes on him.”

Jessup’s appearance, though unseen to listeners, played a role in this, the station owner believes, recalling that his dad Ralph always said when a radio personality smiled it had a positive effect on his or her work.

“He had the biggest smile whenever he opened his mouth to speak on the radio,” the younger Epperson said of Jessup. “I could hear his smile.”

Epperson credits Jessup with advancing his own radio career during their teen days. “He actually helped train me when I was in high school.”

At that time, Jessup worked nights at WSYD — which he joined in 1978 — and despite being part of a rival station at that time, “I would go over there at night and listen to him,” Epperson said.

The WPAQ operation bought WSYD in 1996, and Epperson credits Jessup for convincing the ownership to alter the latter’s format from country music to oldies.

Along with his radio work, Jessup spent more than 10 years as a technology teacher in Mount Airy City Schools. While there, in addition to teaching, he introduced “his music” to a new generation, and inspired students with the DJ’s true love of pop oldies, according to bio information from Granite City Broadcasting.

For the past three years, Jessup also had worked with his father at a family business, Jessup’s Auto Sales.

He was active in community theater and even portrayed Santa Claus each year at the Mount Airy Public Library.

Community saddened

But it was his perch at the radio station where Todd Jessup seemed most happy professionally, building a legion of followers while becoming their friend and companion.

His sudden illness surfaced in late December.

“I don’t how he contracted that,” Epperson said of COVID-19, which apparently was not via fellow radio station employees. “He was the only one there on Saturdays, so none of us were affected.”

Perhaps fittingly, Jessup passed away on Feb. 3, the same date as the plane crash that killed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper in 1959 — which would become immortalized as “The Day the Music Died.” Jessup left behind a wife, Lavonda, and two children, Olivia and Michael.

News of TJ the DJ’s death flooded social media, generating condolences and fond memories from his many fans.

While the music flowing out of WSYD hasn’t died, Epperson is hard-pressed to determine the next move in response to the loss of Todd Jessup.

“It’s too soon to do anything,” the station owner acknowledged Monday.

He is certain about one thing:

“I just don’t know how we can replace TJ the DJ — there was only one.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Related Articles