Surry County Sheriff Reports

February 17, 2021
DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Shannon Renee Stone, 44, of Pilot-Westfield Road, Pilot Mountain, was served warrants Dec. 1, charging her with two crimes in Stokes County: assault and battery and false imprisonment. She was released with no bond and a Dec. 16 court date in Danbury.

• George Russell Gilbert, 22, of Crestbrook Place, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Dec. 3 for failure to appear in court June 22. He was given a $300 cash bond and a Jan. 14 court date.

• Craig Glenn Brindle, 35, of Ararat Road, Ararat, was served an order for arrest Dec. 1 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on three misdemeanors. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 4 court date.

• Treva Dawn Fitzgerald, 43, of Franklin Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 4 for failure to appear in court July 29. She was given a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 27 court date.

• Jason Blain Amos, 57, of Belton Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 4 for failure to appear in court Nov. 23 on a charge of violating his probation. He was placed under a $15,000 secured bond with a De. 16 court date.

• Daniel Joshua Haynes, 37, of East Main Street, Pilot Mountain, was served warrants Dec. 5 for the Pilot Mountain Police Department, charging him with assault, causing injury, and resisting an officer, dated Dec. 1. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Feb. 11 court date.

• Mary Anne Lyle, 72, of Cedar Point Drive, Mount Airy, was served criminal summonses Dec. 5, charging her with second-degree trespassing and two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, dated Dec. 3. The complainant is Judy Coe, a next-door neighbor. Lyle was given a Jan. 8 court date.

• Two days later, another person with the same address was stopped on State Street in Mount Airy and charged with similar crimes. Donnie Thomas Coe, 50, of Cedar Point Drive, Mount Airy, was served criminal summonses Dec. 7, charging him with second-degree trespassing and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, dated Dec. 3. He also was given a Jan. 8 court date.

• Charles Matthew Riddle, 19, listed as homeless, was served an order for arrest Dec. 6 on Highland Drive in Mount Airy, charging him with failure to appear in Stanly County court Nov. 30. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 25 court date in Albemarle.

• Zavier Christian Simmons, 25, of Brims Grove Road, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Dec. 7 for failure to appear in court Nov. 5. He was given a $500 cash bond and a Jan. 14 court date.

• James Gregory Cecil, 44, of King, was arrested on Rockford Street in Mount Airy on Dec. 8. He was charged with a probation violation in Stokes County, dated Nov. 24. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a Jan. 11 court date in Danbury.

• Alejandro Flores Martinez, 23, of Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 9 for failure to appear in court Dec. 4. He was released on a $1,500 secured bond with no court date listed.

• Penny Tate Marion, 42, of Durham Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 9 for failure to appear in court June 22 on two misdemeanor counts. She was given a $4,500 secured bond and a Feb. 17 court date.

• Richard Landon Collins, 40, of Reid Denny Way, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Dec. 10 for failure to appear in Yadkin County court earlier that day. He was released on a written promise to appear in court Dec. 21 in Yadkinville.

• Israel Jacob Davis, 22, listed as homeless in Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 11 for failure to appear in court Oct. 16 on three misdemeanor charges. He was given an $11,700 secured bond and a Dec. 14 court date.

• Zackery Keith Johnson, 25, of Romie Snow Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 16 for failure to appear in Stokes County court June 25. He was given a $4,000 secured bond and a Jan. 8 court date in Danbury.

• Brittany Nicole Scales Gibbons, 27, of Carter Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 16, charging her with violating probation, with the order dated Oct. 15. She was given a $65,000 secured bond and a Feb. 1 court date.

• Teofila Diana Ruiz, 26, of Grace Ridge Way, Mount Airy, was stopped on Red Barn Lane Dec. 16 and served warrants for the Mount Airy Police Department, dated Nov. 12. She was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 27 court date.

• Dylan Michael Easter, 22, of Miller Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 16 for failure to appear in court Dec. 2. He was given a $300 secured bond with no date listed.

• Sabrina Rae Walker Brooks, 33, of Psalms Twenty-Three Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 16, charging her with a felony probation violation from Yadkin County, dated Nov. 19. She was given a $2,035 cash bond and a Dec. 21 court date in Yadkinville.

