Mount Airy Police Reports

February 16, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A theft incident at Walmart has led to multiple charges against a local couple, including a felony drug violation facing one of those involved, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Dorothy Lynn Gunter, 47, of 188 W. Cleve St., and a person identified as her boyfriend, Billy Carlton Lowe, 56, of 8579 W. Pine St., Lowgap, were encountered by officers at the store Friday night in reference to an investigation that implicated them in the theft of miscellaneous items valued at $100 from its supermarket portion.

Charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods/property were filed against Gunter and Lowe, with Gunter facing five additional charges: possession of methamphetamine, a felony; resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance; second-degree trespassing, which typically relates to someone being at a location from which he or she was banned previously; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Quantities of both meth and marijuana were seized. Gunter was confined in the Surry County Jail under an $8,000 secured bond, with both individuals scheduled to be in District Court on March 22. The merchandise was recovered.

• Joseph Oliver Thomas Jr., 25, of 211 N. Academy St., Pilot Mountain, was jailed on weapons charges Sunday afternoon after being encountered by city officers during a civil disturbance in the area of Worth and Factory streets.

An investigation led to Thomas being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which is a felony, and possession of a concealed weapon, identified as a handgun. He was incarcerated under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for a March 1 appearance in Surry District Court.

• A 2002 Carson utility trailer was discovered stolen Friday at the home of owner Ronald Hoston Sutphin on Welch Road, from where it had been towed at some point earlier that week. The 5×8 trailer, with white lettering and a ramp, is valued at $800. The crime also included the theft of a license plate from another trailer, according to police records, which list the tag number as BE99246.

• Ronald Dean Wood, 47, of 120 Happy Lane, Dobson, was arrested as a fugitive from justice on Feb. 9 after he was encountered by police during a welfare check at the Dollar General store on South Main Street.

Wood was discovered to be wanted in Virginia on a matter relating to “dangerous drugs,” police records state. He was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court next Monday.