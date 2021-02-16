Three charged in drug crimes

February 16, 2021 John Peters II News 0
Staff Report

Timothy Bledsoe

<p>Matthew Bledsoe</p>

Matthew Bledsoe

<p>Neate</p>

Neate

Three Mount Airy residents were recently charged with multiple drug-related charges by Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew David Bledsoe, 21, Timothy Wayne Bledsoe, 41, and Elizabeth Tressa Neate, 21, all with a home address of 217 Wilbur Doss Road, Mount Airy, were arrested after deputies stopped a car they were in at the Brintle’s Truck Stop.

According to Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt, the sheriff’s office Narcotics Division and the Street Crimes Unit, along with patrol deputies, were in the area of West Pine Street near Interstate 77 in reference to drug activity at the time, and stopped a vehicle while following up on drug-related information.

“During the stop, detectives located trafficking amount of methamphetamine inside the vehicle,” the sheriff said in a written statement released Monday.

• Matthew Bledsoe was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of conspire to traffic methamphetamine, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served with outstanding criminal processes for injury to personal property and communicating threats.

He was placed under a $75,000 secured bond with a Feb. 24 court date.

Before that, he has a court appearance scheduled for today to face a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretense. He also faces charges of driving without a license and having a fictitious or altered title/registration/tag.

On March 12 he faces charges of larceny, possession of stolen goods, attempted larceny, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Timothy Bledsoe was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of conspire to traffic methamphetamine, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He, too, was placed under a $75,000 secured bond with a Feb. 24 court date.

He has a court appearance today on felony charges of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

On April 12 he faces felony charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of meth, and violating probation.

On April 16 he faces nine citations in traffic court.

Timothy Bledsoe spent a year and a half in jail on drug charges.

In May 2016 he was convicted of felony possession of a meth precursor, felony maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling, possession of a Schedule VI substance and drug paraphernalia.

He first received a split sentence, meaning probation and some time in the county jail. However, after probation was revoked, he served from Aug. 20, 2018, to Jan. 28, 2020.

• Neate was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of conspire to traffic methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a drug vehicle, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was placed under a $75,000 secured bond with a Feb. 24 court date.

She has a court appearance today for a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretense. On Feb. 26 the charge is second-degree trespassing.