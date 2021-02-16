Shots fired into city residence

February 16, 2021
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy police are investigating an incident involving shots being fired into a city residence earlier this week.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1:45 a.m. Monday at a house in the 1200 block of Brooklen Avenue, located east of U.S. 601 (Rockford Street) in the vicinity of Highland Park Baptist Church.

Two rounds were fired into a window of the single-family residence by an unknown party who then left the scene, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

No injuries resulted to two residents of the home who were there at the time: Peggy Owen McHone and Ronald Matthew Speaks.

However, damages totaling $250 occurred to a TCL television set inside the residence and the window that was shot into.

“We’re unsure as far as if it was a handgun or long gun,” Police Chief Dale Watson said of the weapon used in the shooting. “But we do believe it’s a small caliber.”

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, with no breakthroughs registered as of Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re trying to follow up with leads, but the leads are few and far between at this point,” Watson said.

The party responsible for the shooting would face charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm within the city limits if identified.

Monday’s incident marked the second case of someone shooting into an occupied residence in the same part of town within about a three-month period, although there has been no indication that these are related.

During the afternoon of Nov. 12, multiple shots were reported to have been fired into the residence of Tevon Jarmel Parsons on Grove Lane, which runs into Brooklen Lane, the scene of the shooting Monday.

Several persons inside the Grove Lane structure suffered lacerations as a result, none of which were life-threatening.

In the aftermath of that shooting, city police indicated a suspect had been identified, but no charges were reported.

