Weather not typical for January

February 15, 2021
Staff Report

January is known for dishing out the most-brutal brands of precipitation and sub-freezing cold, such as in 2018 when temperatures averaged below 32 degrees the entire month.

Old Man Winter didn’t get the memo when it came to January 2021, which was both drier and warmer than usual, according to a monthly breakdown from F.G. Doggett Water Plant in Mount Airy.

This didn’t mean last month was free of any wintry conditions at all, which included a blast of snow in its latter stages.

A total accumulation of 2.4 inches was measured at the water plant on Jan. 31 from a storm that began on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. and ended at midnight. The snow started again at 3 a.m. the next day and lasted until 6 a.m., when the wintry mixture changed to sleet before ending at 8 a.m.

Measurable precipitation occurred on 12 of January’s 31 days, with the largest amount measured for single day totaling 0.94 inches on Jan. 26.

All this translated to a final tally in liquid precipitation during January of 3.06 inches, which is 0.66 inches, or 17.7%, below normal compared with the all-time local average for the first month of the year of 3.72 inches.

Weather records have been kept in Mount Airy since 1924.

Last month also failed to live up to January’s reputation for frigid temperatures, such as in the previously mentioned January 2018 when the mercury plunged to a record-breaking 1 degree above zero on two straight days.

The coldest last month could muster was 19 degrees on Jan. 31, the low reading for the period. The high for the month was a relatively balmy 60 degrees occurring on both Jan. 3 and 28.

Temperatures overall averaged 37.4 degrees last month, a bit warmer that Mount’s all-time January average of 36.1.

For those who might be keeping score, frost was noted at the water plant on 10 days last month and fog on two.