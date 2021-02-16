Surry Central celebrates bus drivers

Surry Central High School celebrated bus drivers recently during Love the Bus Week.

The school showered the drivers with gifts each day to show how much they are appreciated. A student, Gus Blanton, wrote thank you notes to each driver, thanking them for their service and personally delivered them to each driver.