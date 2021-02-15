7 charged after 4-month drug probe

A four-month long, interagency probe into the selling and distribution of illegal controlled substances in Surry County recently netted the arrest of seven Mount Airy area residents.

The investigation, according to Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt, included detectives from his office’s Narcotics Division along with the Mount Airy Police Department Narcotics Division, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, and Homeland Security Investigation.

The probe led law enforcement to execute a search warrant at 289 Cedar Ridge Road, Mount Airy, resulting in the arrest of seven local residents.

“Detectives were able to locate several individuals in possession of illegal controlled narcotics, ranging from trafficking amount(s) of heroin to controlled prescription medication, after the search warrant was executed,” Hiatt said in a written statement issued by his office Monday afternoon. He said during the search of the residence and vehicles on the premises, detectives located trafficking amounts of heroin, Diazepam, Suboxone, marijuana, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Those apprehended, and the charges they face, include:

• Anthony Lavon White “Ant,” 34, of 289 Cedar Ridge Road, charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, one count of possession of schedule I MDNA, one count of maintaining a drug dwelling, one count of possession of marijuana, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. White was also served with an outstanding warrant charging him with selling and delivering heroin. White was placed under a $420,000 secured bond with a Feb. 24 court date;

• William Cody Cecil, 29, of the same address, charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, one count of possession of schedule III Suboxone, one count of maintaining a drug dwelling, one count of possession of schedule IV Diazepam, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Cecil was placed under a $400,000 secured bond with a Feb. 24 court date;

• Kaicee Machel Snow, 26, of the same address, was charged with one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver schedule VI marijuana, one count of maintaining a drug dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Snow was placed under a $20,000 secured bond with a Feb. 24 court date.

• Angela Marie Ezekiel, 28, of the same address, was arrested for outstanding warrants on the charges of one count of failure to appear on a charge of possession of schedule II, one count of failure to appear on a charge of fictions tags, one count of failure to appear on a charge of no insurance, one count of obtaining property by false pretense, one count of larceny, and one count of possession of stolen goods. Ezekiel was placed under a $34,000 secured bond with a March 2 court date.

• Jennifer Renee Evans, 31, of 104 Apostle Lane, Mount Airy, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of schedule I heroin, one count of maintaining a drug vehicle, one count of possession of schedule II, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Evans was placed under a $25,000 secured bond with a Feb. 24 court date.

• Eric Renardo Simmons, 30 of 104 Apostle Lane, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of schedule I heroin, one count of possession of schedule II, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Simmons was placed under a $20,000 secured bond with a Feb. 24 court date.

• Samantha Marie Evans, 29, of the same address, was arrested and charged with one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver schedule I heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Evans was placed under a $20,000 secured bond with a Feb. 24 court date.