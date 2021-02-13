Drug suspect jailed under $250,000 bond

A Mount Airy man’s arrest on felony drug and firearm-related charges is resulting in his incarceration under an unusually high bond.

Matthew Mark Crouch, 43, of 122 Willis Road, is accused of two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count each of maintaining a drug dwelling; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, identified as a handgun.

Crouch was being held in the Surry County Jail Friday under a $250,000 secured bond.

The charges resulted from a narcotics investigation involving the Mount Airy Police Department and Surry County Sheriff’s Office along with state personnel, according to city Police Chief Dale Watson, which subsequently led officers to Crouch’s home on Willis Road.

“It culminated with executing a search warrant at this residence,” Watson said, an event occurring Tuesday afternoon.

A magistrate set the $250,000 bond figure for Crouch after his arrest.

Repeated attempts to reach the local magistrate’s office in Mount Airy for an explanation behind this move were unsuccessful Friday. No one answered the telephone at its State Street location and a voice-mail message stated there was insufficient space to leave call-back information.

But Watson said the setting of a large bond typically results from various aggravating factors, including past criminal involvement by the accused, which is the case with Crouch.

“I know we have served multiple search warrants at that location,” the police chief said of the Willis Road residence. “That is a regular place that we deal with.”

One such incident occurred on Jan. 16, 2020, when a search warrant was executed there, leading to charges of possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; maintaining a drug dwelling; and possession of stolen goods against Crouch.

In February 2019, his name appeared on a local “most wanted” list released by probation officials, who were seeking Crouch on a post-release warrant filed while he was under supervision for multiple felonies. These included possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver.

Having pending cases can be another factor in setting bond for someone who is arrested, Watson said.

Court records show that Crouch is scheduled to appear in Surry Superior Court within the next month on 13 different charges, not counting those he was arrested on this week, for which Crouch is to be in District Court on March 3.

Or, Watson said, a person charged might be considered a flight risk or a threat to society, resulting in a large secured bond to lessen their chances of being released.

Crouch became a convicted felon in July 2017 when he plea bargained down to two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug. He received a split probation, meaning some jail time as well as probation, as well as credit for time served in jail before the court date.

However, just two months later, the Mount Airy Police Department reported that it assisted the probation office in arresting Crouch.

He was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II drug (which includes meth, heroin, cocaine, Oxycontin); possession of a Schedule IV drug (such as Valium, Xanax, Klonopin, Rohypnol); possession of a Schedule VI substance (marijuana or hashish); and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He served three months in prison for violating probation, getting out in December 2017.

Then in May 2018 he was convicted on charges related to the September investigation. Those included felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession with intent to sell a Schedule II drug, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He serve eight months, getting out in January 2019, but a parole violation two months later put him back inside for another six months, getting out Sept. 11, 2019.

