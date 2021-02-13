Eviction turns into assault

Staff Report

Three people were arrested near Turner Mountain Thursday evening after allegedly attempting to self-evict a resident by force.

Two men and a woman were stopped in a vehicle near the location given for a 9-1-1 emergency call about an assault.

Luis Valentin Torres-Soto, 29, a Hispanic male, of 967 Key Road, Ararat, was charged with one count of felony breaking and entering, one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and one count of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed in jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

Two others in the car, also listed as living at the same address off Ararat Road, received the same two charges. Elvis Xavier Santiago-Rivera, 24, Hispanic male, and Rachel Faye Ibarra, 31, white female, were each charged with felony breaking and entering and simple assault.

Capt. Scott Hudson reported that the Surry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 7:46 p.m. call about a possible home invasion at 254 Turner Mountain Road, which is off Old U.S. 601 between Mount Airy and Dobson.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, Daniel Junior Ramos, 27, with injuries from an assault, stated Hudson.

During the investigation, Hudson reported, deputies found that three suspects had forced their way into the residence, attempting to self-evict the victim, Ramos, and his family.

During the ensuing altercation, Torres-Soto reportedly pulled out a handgun and struck Ramos about the head.

“Torres-Soto then attempted to shoot Daniel Junior Ramos with the weapon,” stated Hudson.

The three suspects left the scene prior to the first deputies’ arrival. However, other deputies responding to assist stopped the vehicle not far from the residence.

“During the search of the vehicle, deputies located the handgun used in the incident,” said Hudson.

All three suspects have a first court appearance on March 24. None of the three have any other charges pending on the court dockets of North Carolina, according to the calendars of the North Carolina Judicial Branch.