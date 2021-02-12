Mount Airy Police Reports

• An “investigative” traffic stop has led to a local man being jailed on a felony drug-distribution charge, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.
James Henry Nelson Jr., 34, of 108 Woodville Road, was encountered by officers at a location on Madison Avenue near Old Springs Road last Friday. After a brief investigation and probable-cause search of the 2000 Hyundai Accent he was in, Nelson was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (identified as methamphetamine) with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
An unspecified quantity of meth was seized during the arrest along with plastic baggies. Nelson was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on April 19.
• Timmy Lee Brannock, 38, of 1050 Old Racetrack Road, Pinnacle, was arrested last Friday on charges of possession of heroin, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia which had been filed in Stokes County. Brannock crossed paths with city officers at Northern Regional Hospital, resulting in their discovery of an outstanding order for his arrest from Stokes.
He was incarcerated in Dobson under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for a March 2 appearance in District Court.
• Markus Evan Beamer, 26, of 174 W. Pine St., No. 25, was charged last Friday with possession of methamphetamine, a felony, as a result of a suspicious-person call on Hines Avenue near North Main Street. He was found with a white-powder substance in a clear baggie which field testing confirmed to be meth, arrest records state.
Beamer was held in the county jail under a $500 secured bond and is to be in court on March 22.
• Sherri Leann Hudson, 37, of 350 Stony Knoll Road, Dobson, was arrested Friday on a felony violation of possession of methamphetamine. This occurred after she was located at Northern Regional Hospital by police who found that Hudson’s name had been entered into a national crime database as being wanted by the Surry Sheriff’s Office on that charge.
She was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond, with the case set for the March 31 District Court session.
• Sherri Juanita Glenn, 40, of Stuart, Virginia, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen property on Feb. 4 after allegedly stealing a 55-inch Hisense television set from Walmart. Glenn also was discovered to be the subject of two outstanding orders for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed by Surry County authorities in July 2017.
She was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a March 8 appearance in District Court. The TV set was recovered intact.
• Rodney Tyrone Travis, 46, of 640 S. South St., was arrested on Feb. 4 on charges of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and three orders for arrest for failing to appear in court after being encountered during a domestic disturbance at his residence.
Officers subsequently discovered the outstanding warrants for failure to appear which had been filed by the Surry clerk of court office in August. During the arrest, Travis allegedly resisted by refusing to put his hands behind his back and attempting to pull away from police.
He was jailed under a $9,000 secured bond, with a March 22 court date set for the case.
• Ricky Dean Atkins, 47, of 149 Hickory Creek Drive, was served on Feb. 4 with criminal summonses for charges of larceny and possession of stolen property which had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office in April 2015.
Atkins was arrested at a location on Carolina Court near Blue Jay Lane, which was triggered by him being found in possession of a drug needle located near a bag of white-powder residue during a probation-related search, resulting in a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
An incarceration status was not listed for Atkins, who is scheduled to appear in District Court on April 26.
• A felonious larceny targeting metal canopies and other property of an undisclosed value was discovered on Feb. 2 in a parking lot in the 500 block of Riverside Drive. In addition to the Applebee-brand canopies and a canopy cover panel, sign material was taken.
The Kieffer/Starlite sign company, which has a manufacturing facility here, is listed as the victim of the crime.
• Damage to city-owned property was discovered on Feb. 2 at Riverside Park, where a restroom door had been pulled off its hinges, resulting in damage put at $40 to the metallic/wood door and frame.