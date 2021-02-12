Surry County Sheriff Reports

February 12, 2021 Jeffrey Linville News 0
Staff Report

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Jesse Paul Hensley, 30, listed as homeless in Pinnacle, was served an order for arrest Nov. 23 for failure to appear in court Nov. 12. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 7 court date.

• Sharon Quesinberry Wood, 53, of O’Neal Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 23 for failure to appear in court Nov. 13. She was released on a $1,000 secured bond with a Dec. 11 court date.

• Veronica Denise Webster, 39, of Oakwood Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 23 for failure to appear in court Oct. 12. She was given a $300 secured bond and a Jan. 11 court date.

• Corey Dale Jones, 28, of U.S. 601, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Nov. 23 for failure to appear in Stokes County court Nov. 10 on two misdemeanor counts. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and a Dec. 22 court date in Danbury.

• Davey Lee Reynolds, 57, of Shoals Road, Pinnacle, was arrested Nov. 24 at the intersection of East Pine Street and Quaker Road in Flat Rock. He was served warrants for felony obtaining property by false pretense as well as misdemeanors second-degree trespassing, larceny and possession of stolen goods, all dated Sept. 15 for Stokes County. He was given a $2,600 secured bond and a Dec. 9 court date in Danbury.

• William Bryant Boyd Jr., 68, of Firewalker Lane, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Nov. 24, charging him with failure to return rental property. He was given a Jan. 4 court date.

• Haley Michelle Dixon, 36, of Burke Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 24 for failure to appear in court on an unlisted date. She was released on a $300 secured bond with a Feb. 16 court date.

• Kimberly Michelle Torres, 35, of Draughn Road, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Nov. 24 for failure to appear in Stokes County court the day before. She was given a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 19 court date in Danbury.

• Britt Randall Mayes, 32, of Haystack Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Nov. 25 for failure to appear in court Sept. 4. He also was served warrants, charging him with two counts of violating a domestic violence protection order (dated Aug. 10) and one count of resisting an officer (dated Nov. 10). He was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Jan. 20 court date.

• Randall Michael King, 50, of Old U.S. 601, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 28 for failure to appear in court Nov. 5. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 14 court date.

• Adam Wesley Wall, 20, of Durham Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 27 for failure to appear in court Oct. 9. He was given a $1,300 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.

• Nathan Andrew Nelson, 33, of Hattie Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Nov. 27 for failure to appear in court Nov. 2. He was given a $6,000 secured bond and a Dec. 9 court date.

At that court appearance, Nelson pleaded guilty to five drug-related charges. He was convicted of possession of Schedule II and Schedule VI controlled substances and three counts of drug paraphernalia. He was given probation, a suspended sentence and intermediate punishment — which usually means splitting days in jail with time in drug treatment, an educational program or house arrest.

• Jean Lawson Hicks, 46, of Bryant Mill Road, Ararat, was served a criminal summons Nov. 30 for Stokes County, charging her with larceny, dated Nov. 24. She was given a Dec. 21 court appearance in Danbury.

• Wesley Neil Gillespie, 43, of Red Hill Creek Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 1 for failure to appear in Yadkin County court Nov. 25. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 20 court date in Yadkinville.

• Luis Cortes Jr., 21, of Meadowcreek Lane, Dobson, was arrested at his residence and charged Dec. 2 with assault on a female, child abuse, and injury to personal property. The victim is listed as Rubisela Cortes of another address in Dobson. He was placed under a temporary hold in the jail with a court date of Dec. 17.