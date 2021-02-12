Surry Storm basketball tryouts set

February 11, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

Tryouts are scheduled later this month for a local hoops program.

Surry Storm is an AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) girls basketball club that is open to youths of varying age groups and skill levels.

As part of continuing efforts to enhance its ranks, Surry Storm will hold the tryouts on Feb. 20 in Millennium Charter Academy’s new gym at 500 Old Springs Road in Mount Airy.

Girls in grades 2-4 will take the court from 9 to 10:30 a.m. that day, with fifth- and sixth-graders to do so from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Then older players will get the chance to display their skills, with tryouts for those in seventh and eighth grades planned from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Surry Storm supplements the basketball programs of local schools and has helped provide a springboard for those pursuing college careers.

More information is available from Alan Hiatt at 336-399-3451 or hiattalan@yahoo.com.