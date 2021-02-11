School supers pleased to get shots

Vaccines coming later this month for school workers

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Dr. Bill Refvem, orthopedic surgeon at Northern Regional Hospital, receives his first COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year from Kitty Horton, infection prevention manager.

<p>Dr. Jason Edsall, chief medical officer and emergency physician at Northern Regional Hospital, receives his first vaccine shot in December, administered by Kitty Horton, infection prevention manager.</p>

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a pandemic relief bill that will include $95 million to improve COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

And local school superintendents are thrilled that their employees will be part of the next big push to inoculate North Carolinians, as healthcare workers and the elderly have been the early emphasis across the state.

“Cooper announced that educators, school personnel and childcare workers will be receiving their vaccines beginning Feb. 24 through March 3 as doses are available,” stated Carrie Venable, executive officer of communications for the city schools. “This is welcomed and celebrated news in Mount Airy City Schools. Educators and staff members have been in school five days a week since Aug. 17.”

Venable added, “And while school spread has been documented to be low – as published by The ABC Science Collaborative – this additional preventive measure serves as a shot in the arm of these frontline essential workers.”

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has said that Feb. 24 is when it will begin vaccinations for essential workers in Group Three. This includes employees in grocery stores and pharmacies, manufacturing jobs for medical supplies or protective equipment, as well as those involved in food from farm hands to food processing and meat packing plant workers to supply chain workers down to restaurant staffs. It also includes those who work in education.

“I appreciate Gov. Cooper prioritizing frontline essential workers in the education sector for vaccinations,” said Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools.

”Our educators have been working with students in schools face-to-face since September and have proven that we can operate our schools safely with the appropriate safety measures in place. The news that our frontline workers will receive the vaccine adds another layer of protection and an added safety measure in our schools.”

Reeves reminded that the county school district – with its 19 locations and an online presence – is the largest employer in the county.

“We are working with the team at the Surry County Health and Nutrition Department to process employee requests for vaccination,” said Reeves. “We have a significant number of frontline essential workers that have requested the vaccine. We are thankful for the partnership with the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, and the effort they have demonstrated throughout this pandemic to keep our students, staff and community safe.”

Dr. Kim Morrison, Mount Airy City Schools superintendent, also has been collaborating weekly with the county health department.

Venable said the superintendent has strongly advocated for staff members to be vaccinated as soon as possible. The district has already surveyed staff with 210 of 260 employees (81%) wishing to get the vaccine.

Some of those workers actually have already been vaccinated, Venable noted. About 10% of that 210 who want the vaccine qualified to receive it sooner because of their circumstances, such as an older age, having preexisting health issues, or being a frontline worker giving COVID-19 tests.

These vaccine lists were prepared after Christmas and provided to the local health department as requested, said the school system.

“As we slowly transition to Group Three of the vaccine rollout, we are excited to vaccinate our bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, educators, staff and administrators,” said Venable. “These individuals have served as frontline essential workers throughout this pandemic and have gone above and beyond to serve our students and families.”

She added that safety protocols and vaccinations are important because 85% of city school students have chosen to return to the school buildings to take at least some of their classes this year.

“The news of pending vaccinations is a welcome light at the end of a very long tunnel as our school community has worked together during the pandemic,” stated Tracey Lewis, county schools director of communications. “Everyone is encouraged to remain vigilant with following our safety precautions by avoiding large gatherings, and continuing to practice the 3 W’s:

● Wear a face covering,

● Wait six feet apart, and

● Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

