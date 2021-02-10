Venable, city schools recognized

February 10, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Venable

The North Carolina School Public Relations Association held its Blue Ribbon Awards for Effective Communications Ceremony via Zoom on Feb. 5. This annual recognition celebrates the work of public relations and communications from districts across the state.

Among those taking home awards was Carrie Venable, executive officer for the Mount Airy City Schools system.

Her work in Mount Airy City Schools won 10 awards; six gold awards – three in Electronic Media, one in Digital Media Engagement, one in Marketing, and one in Image/Graphic Design; two silver – one in Publications and one in Excellence in Writing; and two bronze – one for Digital Media Engagement and one for Special Events and Programs.

“As we approach the one year mark of communicating and navigating COVID-19, today was a shot in the arm for communication professionals across our state. We have run the gamut with this pandemic. What started as crisis communications eventually evolved into moments of showcasing and celebrating how our staff and students handled everything put before them. I could not be more proud of the work coming out of Mount Airy City Schools,” Venable said.

During the virtual awards event, State Superintendent Catherine Truitt praised the districts and their communications teams for the way they have responded to help parents, students, and staff during the COVID-19 crisis. “You have mastered the use of social media channels, video messages, and email sending platforms, and you have remained vigilant in the face of an overwhelming demand for answers. Most importantly, you all have been steadfast in your determination to ensure that questions posed by parents and teachers have received the answers they require and deserve.”

Truitt called the work of the winners “exceptional” and thanked them for their dedication and for helping to shape the communications landscape.

The association is North Carolina’s state chapter of the National School Public Relations Association. This year’s ceremony included a record-breaking 353 awards across eight categories:

• Digital Media Engagement

• Electronic Media

• Excellence in Writing

• Image/Graphic Design

• Marketing

• Photography

• Publications (print & electronic)

• Special Events and Programs