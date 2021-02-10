Citizen of Year to be named Thursday

February 10, 2021 John Peters II Business, News 0
Staff report

Related Articles

Thursday is the big day.

At least it is for The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce and many of its members — along with one special person who will be named Citizen of the Year.

The chamber will be holding its annual meeting — virtually this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and naming the recipient of the chamber’s highest annual honor.

The event will be on the chamber’s YouTube, with the winner to be announced around 7 p.m., at https://bit.ly/2OlDmFg.

“The award presentation will be part of the chamber’s 2021 Annual Meeting digital presentation,” according to a statement issued by Randy Collins, chamber president and CEO.

“Some 15 nominations for this award were received by the chamber. The award, considered to be the chamber’s highest honor, has been presented each year since 1962. The Citizen of the Year Award is sponsored by Workforce Unlimited.”

Because of COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, the chamber was not able to hold the annual meeting in its customary fashion — with a dinner and presentation at Cross Creek Country Club. Last year, the club’s dining area was packed with roughly 300 chamber members and guests.

While the annual meeting usually takes about two hours — involving a speaker, several shorter addresses by chamber officials, along with the awarding of the Citizen of the Year honor — this year the event is expected to take a little more than a half-hour.

“Chamber members and all interested persons are invited to join us for this online event,” Collins said.

Tickets for the annual meeting are available at the chamber website: www.mtairyncchamber.org/events/annual-meeting/. Event tickets are not required to view the event, but the chamber is a requesting a $20 donation per person or $60 per business to support the event.

Related Articles