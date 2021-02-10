SCC offering auto dealer classes

Surry Community College will be offering two auto dealer licensing classes at the Yadkin Center this month. The classes meet the requirements of the North Carolina Independent Auto Dealers Association for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles. (Submitted photo)

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be holding two classes required by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles in order for professionals to obtain or renew a license to be an automobile dealer in N.C.

DMV: Auto Dealer Pre-License will be held on Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. This class is offered for independent automotive dealers. Completion of this 12-hour course meets the requirement of the North Carolina Independent Auto Dealers Association for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles for license renewal. The cost is $126.

DMV: Auto Dealer License Renewal will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Yadkin Center. This N.C. Vehicle Sales Regulations class is offered for independent automotive dealers. Completion of this six-hour course meets the requirement of the North Carolina Independent Auto Dealers Association for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles for license renewal. The cost is $101.

Advance registration and payment are required. For more information, or to register, call 336-386-3580.