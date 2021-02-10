Local tourism showing signs of rebound

February 10, 2021
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Executive Director Jessica Roberts of the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority holds up one of 75,000 copies of a new visitors guide to promote local attractions.

Things are looking up after months of troubled times with the coronavirus hampering visitor travel to “Mayberry” and surrounding communities, according to a local tourism official.

“Optimism about the vaccine is helping,” Executive Director Jessica Roberts of the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority (TDA) said of recent ongoing efforts to inoculate the population against COVID-19.

And as rates of coronavirus cases come down, hopes for tourism are going up, with expectations especially running high for the approaching summer, Roberts added during a periodic report at a city council meeting Thursday night.

The outlook did not look so rosy at times last year as COVID-19 began to take hold.

“In April 2020, we hit rock-bottom,” Roberts said, with May also a bad month.

Then signs of a recovery began to surface.

“We started to rebound over the summer, slowly in June and July, and saw some good strides in September and October,” the local tourism official further reported.

“November 2020 and December 2020 did not look that terrible as well.”

It had been anticipated that local occupancy-tax proceeds would decline by 25% overall, which come from levies on guests at lodging establishments and are a barometer of tourism activity.

This was accompanied by the city’s tourism budget being slashed by the same figure — accomplished by changes including reducing hours at Mount Airy Visitors Center on North Main Street.

However, from July to the present time the decline actually has been 13.7%.

“So we’re proud of that,” Roberts said at the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners meeting.

With vaccine distribution picking up, the TDA coordinator thinks travel/tourism will improve accordingly.

Local attractions help

Although she doesn’t exactly refer to them as pandemic-proof, Rogers points to certain attractions in Surry County — besides the continuing interest in Mayberry-related offerings in Mount Airy — which have thrived despite the coronavirus.

One is Pilot Mountain State Park, the most-visited site in the county.

The state park system overall had a record 19.8 million visitors in 2020, a gain of 1.2 million from 2019, based on information cited by Roberts.

This has been attributed to people wanting to take advantage of outdoor venues during the pandemic, with the hefty parks visitation occurring despite most of those in the state system being closed for weeks at its onset.

Out of 41 total parks and recreation areas operated by the state, Pilot Mountain was among seven park units logging more than 1 million visitors last year, with 28 of the 41 sites reporting increases in attendance.

A scene from Pilot Mountain graces the cover of a new visitors guide promoting local attractions which is being distributed to welcome and visitor centers along with wineries. The cost of printing the 75,000 copies was entirely paid for through ads sold out of Mount Airy Visitors Center, Roberts said.

The area wine industry also continues to be a strong drawing card, she mentioned, with three new wineries emerging in the past year — during the pandemic.

Repeat customers are another solid factor for the local tourism industry.

“We have a lot of return visitors here,” Roberts said.

