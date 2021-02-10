Officials ‘unwind’ sale of city land

February 10, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Related Articles

First, forget anything published or said about city-owned land being acquired for a family entertainment center in downtown Mount Airy.

While it actually did occur in 2019, action has been taken by municipal officials to nullify that transaction almost as if it never happened at all.

This parliamentary do-over involves a 3.2-acre parcel in the 400 block of Franklin Street at the corner of North South Street.

In August 2019, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted to convey the vacant site to Ky T. Nguyen, owner of Soho Bar and Grill at 134 Franklin St., with the purchase price $175,000. Nguyen had plans to develop an establishment on the property which has been compared to Chuck E. Cheese with arcade games, amusement rides and food such as pizza.

Then the pandemic reared its head, causing Nguyen to abandon that vision and necessitating an “unwind” agreement for the city to recover the property which the commissioners approved unanimously during a meeting last Thursday night.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing heightened uncertainty and other considerations, (the purchaser) is unwilling to construct the facilities according to the plans and specifications first proposed,” a city resolution for the agreement states.

“As such, the property has not been developed as anticipated and the board has notified the owner of its intent to unwind the transaction and retake ownership of the property.”

Nguyen agreed to convey the land back to the city under unwind provisions accompanying the sale.

Those provisions allowed for the 2019 property transfer between the city government and Nguyen to be reversed for reasons including the buyer’s failure to start construction on the commercial facility proposed or complete it within a specified time.

The significance of developing the site in question, which is in the vicinity of the former Spencer’s textile complex bought by the city government in 2014, also is reflected in the purchase agreement.

“The city has deemed this facility to be an important component of westside redevelopment,” it says in reference to the family entertainment center that never was.

No discussion occurred among the commissioners as part of Thursday night’s vote, including any alternate plans for the Franklin Street property at this point.

Street closing approved

In another matter, the commissioners voted unanimously to close an unopened portion of Woodridge Drive, which is located off Cross Creek Drive in the northern part of town and also adjoins Ridgecrest Drive.

“It’s a partial closing,” Ben Barcroft, a city planner, had said at a Jan. 21 council meeting when a public hearing was conducted on the change targeting an unused section of the municipal street involved.

The closing request, submitted by Mike Caputo of Spencerport, New York, relates to plans for building a house in the area of Mount Airy in question, according to discussion.

Property there will be split between two owners, Barcroft said.

Two nearby residents, Revel Young and Ed Keck, spoke in favor of the closing during the hearing.

Keck, who said he and his wife are the only two residents of Woodridge Drive, cited safety problems with the existing intersection setup there.

“I’ve been waiting for a crash,” he said.

“I’m kind of in favor of seeing the street closed as it is,” Keck added. “My position is, I’m not really interested in having a whole lot more traffic.”

“There will a cul-de-sac left there,” the city planner said.

Young, who lives on Ridgecrest Drive, asked during the hearing that lighting be provided at the end of the cul-de-sac.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Related Articles