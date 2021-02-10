Drive-through Night to Shine is Friday

February 9, 2021 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Neal Joyner walks the red carpet followed by Heather Rafalko, during the 2019 Night to Shine event. This year, the church will be holding a drive-through Night To Shine for special needs adults. The event is 4 p.m. on Friday.

Bill Colvard | File photo

The Salem Baptist Church in Dobson has a full gym during the 2019 Night To Shine event. This Friday, the church will be holding a drive-through Night To Shine for special needs adults.

COVID-19 has cancelled a lot of events and activities over the past year, but for a group of folks at Salem Baptist Church, the pandemic will not stop their yearly celebration for special-needs teens and adults.

The annual Night To Shine prom will be held on Friday, though organizers are making concessions to the pandemic, turning the gathering into a Drive-Through Night To Shine.

For the past two years the church has taken part in the event, sponsored nationally by the Tim Tebow Foundation, as a way for special-needs folks to have a prom-like experience, complete with limousine arrival, a red-carpet entrance, and even a gaggle of paparazzi on hand to snap pictures.

Once inside the church’s gymnasium, the folks, along with their adult friends on hand to make sure their needs are met during the evening, enjoy a night of food, dance, and general fun.

The church does it on the same night hundreds of other churches across the nation are holding similar celebrations, giving the gathering the feel of a national event.

“This year, because of COVID, instead of having the main event on the church campus in our gymnasium. the Tim Tebow Foundation is doing a streaming event,” said John Kennedy, who serves as worship and executive pastor at Salem Baptist. He said it will be a digital event, beginning at 6 p.m., but it will also be available for streaming in the days afterward.

“They’ll have songs, karaoke, and celebrity drop-ins via Zoom,” Kennedy said.

The church is offering a local component to the celebration, what is essentially a Night To Shine Drive-Through, Kennedy said. Special needs folks participating will be able to take a leisurely ride through the parking lot where others will be there to show their support.

“We’ll have cars lining the parking lot decorated, with signs, to cheer them on…we’ll even have drive-through paparazzi,” the minister said.

At the end, there will be a photo opportunity for a formal picture, then each participant will receive a gift bag, as will their caretaker. The event begins at 4 p.m., which Kennedy said will give everyone a chance to take part then get home in time to watch the national Zoom event at 6 o’clock.

This is the third year the church has taken part in the Night To Shine activities. Kennedy said a church member first approached their senior pastor, Rev. David Powell, with the idea of hosting such an event.

“He thought it was a great idea. The church has really taken this initiative on and it’s a great thing, we love to do it every year.”

In the past, the church has had a near capacity crowd show up.

“We capped our registration at 100, just because of the capacity within our building,” he said of the 2019 and 2020 gatherings. “We knew, based on our experience, you need two or three volunteers per guest.” With the volunteers, the traffic in the parking lot, the DJ and the food service all going on at once, that would put between 300 and 400 people in the gym.

This year, he said they have not yet had that many people sign up to participate.

“We’re still not quite up to 100 guests,” Kennedy said. “We would love to get to that same point this year, but we understand things are different, families are being cautious, especially families with special needs folks. … That’s why we’re doing a drive through,” so there won’t be a lot of in-person interactions.

While the annual event is a lot of work — and this year took some extra planning — Kennedy said the effort is well worth it.

“This is something we as a church are honored to be a part of, it’s something we’re glad we can continue to do even though things are a little more difficult this year. We want to honor people with special needs, show them we love them … that they are loved and cherished. … We’re happy to be a part of this. It does our hearts some real good.”

For anyone with a special needs teen or adult who would like to participate, registration is open through Thursday, Feb. 11 at the Salem Baptist Church website: https://salemdobson.com/ Those wishing to volunteer can also sign up there.

