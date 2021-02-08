SCC to hold Excel course

February 8, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be offering Microsoft Excel 2016 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 16 through March 11, at the Elkin Center, 1461 North Bridge St., Elkin.

Microsoft Excel is a spreadsheet program that comes packaged with the Microsoft Office family of software products. This course will teach features of Excel 2016 and how to use them. The features taught in this class include how to create a spreadsheet; format a worksheet to include cells, rows, and columns; use formulas and functions; calculate data; create charts and diagrams; work with templates and more.

This course is designed to teach students skills necessary to be successful users of Excel 2016. For more information or to register, contact Susan Ratcliff at 336-386-3309 or ratcliffs@surry.edu., or register online at surry.edu/comptech.