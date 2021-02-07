City native receives state’s highest award

By Reid Perry News Intern

Ben Goins, third from left, with family and friends posing for a photo with his Order of the Long Leaf Pine award. (Submitted photo)

A Mount Airy native was recentlty bestowed one of the Governor’s highest honors; receiving the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award and the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award is given by the governor of North Carolina to citizens who have exceptionally served the state and their community. Since the creation of the award in 1963, there have been more than 21,000 recipients. On Dec. 27, Mooresville resident Ben Goins was added to that list.

Goins grew up in Mount Airy and is a 1968 graduate of Mount Airy High School. While living in Mount Airy, Goins met his wife Libby, who is the sister of Moody Funeral Services President Bob Moody. He has regularly returned to Mount Airy to visit his mother, Goins parents, Vernell Goins, who still lives in Mount Airy, and his late father, who passed away recently.

In 1980, Goins moved to the Lake Norman area after getting a job with the shoe company Converse. He has played a vital role in serving the community there in the years since.

“I enjoy helping people, if I can help someone and improve their life it will improve my life. My mom and dad taught me when I was growing up as a kid that if I could be helpful to someone else, it would make me a better person. That’s a true statement, it really is,” Goins said.

Goins has held important positions in many community service groups including but not limited to; chairman of the Mooresville ABC board, chairman of the South Iredell Chamber of Commerce, and president of the Lake Norman Rotary Club. Goins is employed at Randy Marion Automotive as vice president of operations.

Attending what seemed like a typical Christmas meetup of the Lake Norman Shrine Club he is a part of, Goins was taken by surprise when his business partner Randy Marion called him to the front and presented the award to him. Marion was a past recipient of the award, receiving it in 2001.

“I was shocked, I had no clue. I’m a pretty smart guy but I had no clue this was going down,” said Goins.

Although Goins didn’t receive it until December, the actual date of certification on the award is June 9, 2020. The process of the award being sent was likely delayed due to COVID-19, and then it was held further to wait for a suitable event where it could be presented. According to Goins, the award was originally intended to be given to him by a state senator, but Marion being a past recipient of the award and a dear friend of Goins, asked if he could present the award instead.

“My understanding is that there were 18 letters sent to the governor’s office in support of me receiving the award. I’ve been involved in this community for so long and I’ve never even thought about getting an award,” Goins said.

Goins gives credit to Sylvia Spury, executive president of the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce for getting the ball rolling on the whole operation. In this process, Goins said that he received support from presidents of past organizations he has been involved in and even mayors of surrounding towns.

“I asked, why did you do this? And she said, ‘You deserved it,’” Goins said.